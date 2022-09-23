Fabolous Recruits Dave East For ‘Bach To Bach’

Fabolous - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Fabolous has recruited fellow New York rapper Dave East for a thrilling new single “Bach To Bach.”

On the track, Fab shows off his signature lyrical brilliance, spitting, “They gave me hassle back when we used to capsule crack/ Now I’m s_____n’ on ‘em just to pay them a______s back/ Quarterback life, people wanna pass you sacks/ Matte black Maybach, I named it Matt Hasselbeck.”

BACH TO BACH

Dave East reflects on his friends that have departed this world too soon, spitting, “If you need a brick stepped on, I know whеre some Kappas at/ Lost homies, twistеd my mental, just gettin’ back from that.”

Last month, Fab recruited yet another NYC legend, Dipset mainstay Jim Jones, for a thrilling single “Rich Hustle.” The track arrived with a champagne-fueled video.

On the track, Fab shows off his signature luxurious bars, rapping, “Just gotta keep it street on some G code s__t/ Do whatever for them wins on some cheat code s__t/ Trynna be paid in full on some RICO s__t/ Toast to a rich hustle n___a/ Clicquot rich.”

Both of those tracks followed yet another single from Fabolous, the swaggering, French Montana-assisted “Say Less.” On the song, Fabolous spits about how he always takes care of the people around him. He raps, “Say less/ Been through hell and back but didn’t pray less/ Never been stingy with a pay check/ All my brothers eating like the Wayans/ They ask me for my help I tell them say less.”