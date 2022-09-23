SIGN UP
Fabolous Recruits Dave East For ‘Bach To Bach’

The track follows Fab’s Jim Jones-assisted single ‘Rich Hustle.’

Fabolous - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
Fabolous has recruited fellow New York rapper Dave East for a thrilling new single “Bach To Bach.”

On the track, Fab shows off his signature lyrical brilliance, spitting, “They gave me hassle back when we used to capsule crack/ Now I’m s_____n’ on ‘em just to pay them a______s back/ Quarterback life, people wanna pass you sacks/ Matte black Maybach, I named it Matt Hasselbeck.”

Dave East reflects on his friends that have departed this world too soon, spitting, “If you need a brick stepped on, I know whеre some Kappas at/ Lost homies, twistеd my mental, just gettin’ back from that.”

Last month, Fab recruited yet another NYC legend, Dipset mainstay Jim Jones, for a thrilling single “Rich Hustle.” The track arrived with a champagne-fueled video.

On the track, Fab shows off his signature luxurious bars, rapping, “Just gotta keep it street on some G code s__t/ Do whatever for them wins on some cheat code s__t/ Trynna be paid in full on some RICO s__t/ Toast to a rich hustle n___a/ Clicquot rich.”

Both of those tracks followed yet another single from Fabolous, the swaggering, French Montana-assisted “Say Less.” On the song, Fabolous spits about how he always takes care of the people around him. He raps, “Say less/ Been through hell and back but didn’t pray less/ Never been stingy with a pay check/ All my brothers eating like the Wayans/ They ask me for my help I tell them say less.”

For over 20 years, Fabolous has worn many (fitted) hats as one of hip-hop’s most versatile and elite talents. He’s been able to weather trends, set styles and endure the turning tables of the industry. All the while the Brooklyn native has proven to be as adept as changing with the times as he is at transforming them. Two platinum albums, two Grammy nominations, one gold album, six Top 10 hits, and the blueprint for mixtape mastery.

Buy or stream “Bach To Bach.”

