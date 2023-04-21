Feid Recruits Sean Paul For New Single ‘Niña Bonita’

Feid and Sean Paul, ‘Niña Bonita’ - Photo: YouTube/Universal Music Latino

Feid has released “Niña Bonita” alongside legendary global dancehall artist Sean Paul. “Niña Bonita” is a song about a man that falls in love with a woman, even after he told himself to never fall in love. Check out the accompanying music video below.

The track arrives at a very exciting time for Feid. Premios Heat, also known as the Heat Latin Music Awards, unveiled their 2023 nominees, and the news was first reported exclusively on Billboard.

This year, Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny lead the pack with six nominations each. According to Billboard, “three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.”

Feid is nominated in the following categories: Best Male Artist; Best Urban Artist; Best Video for “Le Pido a Dios”; Best Collaboration for “Hey Mor” with Ozuna and “La Inocente” with Mora; and Song of the Year for “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo.”

Also in April, Feid continued scorching run to the top of Latin music with his latest single, “Classy 101.” The track features rising sensation Young Miko.

This new single arrived only two weeks after the successful release of “Remix Exclusivo,” which became Feid’s second highest debut on Spotify with over 2.1M first day streams. Feid remains busy conquering the world as his tour, FERXXO Nitro Jam, wraps its run in Latin America and sets sights on North America (this month) and Europe (July 2023).

The North America tour will reach 30 cities including multiple shows in NYC, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as Toronto, Canada. The immense demand to see Feid live during this vital moment in his career has led to a 90% sold out mark for the North America tour and a full sold out of both shows in Spain (Madrid and Barcelona).

Buy or stream “Niña Bonita.”