Frank Turner and Descendents Announce 2026 Co-Headlining Tour

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Descendents have announced a co-headlining tour, set to begin in early 2026.

This 18-city tour will kick off on Friday, February 13 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The road show will then hit cities like Baltimore, Orlando, New Orleans, Houston, Tucson, and plenty more before wrapping up in Chicago at The Salt Shed Indoors on Sunday, March 15. Special guest NOBRO will join both bands on most dates of the tour.

Turner and his band will have plenty of new music to perform throughout the run. In 2024, the English songwriter released Undefeated, and on Friday, November 7, he’ll release The Next Ten Years. The exciting companion to his 2015 record The First Ten Years will showcase rare and bonus material from the past decade of Turner’s studio albums in a limited edition, 3LP box set pressed on clear vinyl.

Those three discs contain a total of 29 tracks, including live and radio sessions, covers, acoustic versions, and collaborations. It’s an essential guide to the in-betweens of Turner’s catalog, and it features quite a few tracks that are either previously unreleased or are appearing on vinyl for the first time.

The records will be housed in a unique gatefold sleeve featuring die-cut stripes and an embossed cover. The printed inner sleeves are adorned with collages assembled from hundreds of previously unshared photos, tour passes, and tour posters. The set will be limited to 4,000 individually numbered copies.

With a discography that merges folk and punk in a one-of-a-kind style, Turner has built up a dedicated fanbase for his solo work after first making waves as the vocalist for post-hardcore heroes Million Dead. Turner has been celebrated for his impassioned performances and raw, vulnerable songwriting, which is unafraid to touch on the diaristic or speak truth to power. “If Turner’s music doesn’t make this sorry world a better place,” The Guardian once wrote, “it won’t be for want of trying.”

