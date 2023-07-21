Fridayy Shares New Single ‘When It Comes To You’

Fridayy - Photo: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

R&B phenomenon Fridayy has shared a brand-new single entitled “When It Comes To You,” the second single off his long awaited debut album set to drop in August. The track is out now via Def Jam Recordings.

On the cut he sings, “I done gave my heart to you, fell in the deep end/ You done came into my life while I was sinkin’/ I been on that type of time with demons/ All the time I was outside, I was creepin’/ It was love at first sight, girl, when you walked in/ Couldn’t look deep in your eyes ’cause I’d get locked in.” Check out the song below.

Fridayy - When It Comes To You (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track continues an exciting era for the artist. Just a week after closing out the 2023 Grammy Awards in historic hip-hop fashion in February, Fridayy shared the touching visual for his song, “Momma.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In what can only be described as a heartfelt dedication to his mother, we witness Fridayy purchase his mother the ultimate gift of a new home to show his appreciation for all she has done for him and his siblings. Opening the video, we meet Fridayy’s mom as she discusses how the highly-sought producer/songwriter promised in a song that he would purchase her a new home one day, as the Philly native takes through a tour of his humble beginnings including his makeshift bedroom studio.

It is in this same space, that the first generation Haitian-American crafted the life-changing single, “God Did” for DJ Khaled featuring Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, which he performed with the crew of hip-hop royalty to close out the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Momma” was featured on the newly released deluxe edition of Fridayy’s debut EP, Lost In Melody. This special edition featured four new tracks unique to the project along with the remix to his single “Blessings,” which features rising Afrobeats star Asake.

Buy or stream “When It Comes To You.”