Swedish House Mafia Share Video For Fridayy-Assisted ‘See The Light’

Swedish House Mafia - Photo: Courtesy of Biz 3

Electronic music titans and global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have shared a video for their new single “See The Light (ft. Fridayy).”

The song, which made its debut in the trio’s closing set at ULTRA Music Festival in Miami earlier this year, melds pulsing synths and effusive melodies with otherworldly vocal transmissions from breaking Philadelphia singer and rapper Fridayy. The video, directed by visual artist Joel Eliasson, is an abstract collage of both new and archival clips, imbibing the song’s ebullient energy with nostalgic exuberance.

Swedish House Mafia - See The Light (feat. Fridayy) (Official Video)

Swedish House Mafia continue their recent renaissance. To date, they have gathered north of 10 billion global artist streams with their 2022 album, Paradise Again, accounting for over 2.5 billion streams. “Heaven Takes You Home” [feat. Connie Constance] soared to No.1 at US dance radio, gathering 230 million total streams.

Paradise Again also bowed at No.1 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and claimed a spot in the Top 20 of the respective chart for 19 weeks. They also notably produced The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and film.

The track notably served as the first release from the forthcoming EA Sports’ Formula 1 Soundtrack Album. The song also lands in tandem with the Monaco F1 Grand Prix.

This spring, the trio—Steve Angello, Axwell, and Sebastian Ingrosso—slipped the track into their monumental closing set at ULTRA Music Festival in Miami, stirring up anticipation for its eventual arrival. With its propulsive synths, effusive energy, and otherworldly vocal transmissions, it finds Swedish House Mafia shining as brightly as ever, showcasing the hallmarks of their striking and stunning signature sound.

To celebrate the single’s drop, the guys just revealed the details for an intimate exclusive fan show at E1 London tomorrow, May 27. Concluding this UK takeover, they cap off the weekend by gracing the mainstage of Creamfields South on Sunday May 28.

Buy or stream “See The Light.”