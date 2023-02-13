Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Co-Headline Tour

Garbage's Shirley Manson - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for this summer. The tour, produced by Live Nation, features special guest Metric and will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June 2.

This is the first time Noel and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019, when they made stops across the USA and Canada with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington State coincides with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ much anticipated fourth album Council Skies.

2021 saw Garbage on an extensive tour following the release of their most recent album, No Gods No Masters; of the live shows, Consequence raved, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy…clad in pink and rocking a mic stand adorned with a matching feathered boa, Manson revealed a rock star stage presence that has refined over the past two decades. At the Greek, Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Metric, who released their most recent album Formentera last year. It was their most commercially successful release in a decade and was accompanied by a sold-out tour spanning the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale this Friday February 17 at 10:00 AM local time. You can find all upcoming tour stops below and tickets through the Live Nation website.

Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds: 2023 North American Tour:

June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric

^ non-Live Nation date.

