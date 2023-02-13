Garbage, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announce Co-Headline Tour
The North American jaunt kicks off in Auburn, Washington, on June 2.
Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for this summer. The tour, produced by Live Nation, features special guest Metric and will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June 2.
This is the first time Noel and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019, when they made stops across the USA and Canada with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington State coincides with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ much anticipated fourth album Council Skies.
2021 saw Garbage on an extensive tour following the release of their most recent album, No Gods No Masters; of the live shows, Consequence raved, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy…clad in pink and rocking a mic stand adorned with a matching feathered boa, Manson revealed a rock star stage presence that has refined over the past two decades. At the Greek, Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”
Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Metric, who released their most recent album Formentera last year. It was their most commercially successful release in a decade and was accompanied by a sold-out tour spanning the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.
Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale this Friday February 17 at 10:00 AM local time. You can find all upcoming tour stops below and tickets through the Live Nation website.
Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s Flying Birds: 2023 North American Tour:
June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^
June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric
^ non-Live Nation date.
