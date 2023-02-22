‘Gatsby’ Show Featuring Lyrics From Florence Welch Is Set For 2024

Florence Welch - Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Producers Amanda Ghost and Len Blavatnik for Unigram/Access Entertainment, Jordan Roth, and American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University announced today that Gatsby, a brand-new musical stage adaptation of the legendary F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, will make its highly anticipated World Premiere at A.R.T. in 2024, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

Gatsby will feature music by Florence Welch, the Grammy Award-nominated international rock star of Florence + the Machine and Thomas Bartlett, the Oscar and Grammy Award nominee, with lyrics by Ms. Welch, and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok.

Regarding the musical,Welch said, “This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Producers Amanda Ghost and Robert Fox added, “Florence’s passion for Gatsby and exceptional musical storytelling will bring this iconic love story to life in ways we have never experienced before. Martyna and Rebecca are two of the most exciting theatre artists of their generation and, together, this extraordinary team brings a thrilling new perspective to one of the most culturally significant books of all time. It’s been 100 years since The Great Gatsby was published and there could be no better time for a new musical adaptation of the greatest party America ever threw.”

Back in July, Welch received an honorary fellowship from London’s University of the Arts. Welch was a student at the university but dropped out after her foundation year to pursue her music with Florence + The Machine. In an emotional speech, the singer spoke about her pride at receiving the fellowship after the disappointment of not completing her first degree. She also used her acceptance speech to discuss the importance of the arts and why they’re needed now more than ever.

