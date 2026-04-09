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Gelo Drops ‘Aye’ Music Video

On the heels of ‘Backyard Ball,’ the rapper returns to the court with the new clip.

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GELO AYE
Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Rising rap star Gelo is keeping his next era moving with the release of his latest music video for “Aye.” The video for the track arrives after the song dropped on March 27. The clip embraces the rapper’s own history with basketball, depicting Gelo performing on the court as we intercut between little boys and their grown-men counterparts dribbling on the court.

The parallel between the footage and Gelo’s own life is easy to spot. As the brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, Gelo grew up on the basketball court and played professionally before making the jump to rap, where he saw quick success with the viral hit “Tweaker.”

GELO - AYE (Official Video)

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“Everything I do, I try to do it at the highest level. So, when I was playing basketball, that was my goal at the time. I’m not even thinking about rap. I’m trying to make the NBA,” Gelo told Uproxx of this facet of his background around the debut of his first album, League Of My Own, last July. “This is some years past and then that’s how the transition happened. Everything wasn’t going as smoothly as I hoped it would on the hoop side. But when I went to music, I feel my talent and just the way I am is going to have me on an NBA level, but for music. That’s how I took my swag over to the music game.”

League Of My Own debuted on July 18, and earned high-profile co-signs from GloRilla and Lil Wayne. Bolstered by Gelo’s viral single “Tweaker,” which debuted at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since been certified platinum, Gelo saw further success with songs like “Can You Please” and “Law N Order.” He kicked off his next era in February 2026 with the release of the single “Backyard Ball,” which also featured a basketball-nodding music video. There will be much more to come; as Gelo raps on “Aye,” “This my summer.”

Listen to GELO’s “AYE” here.

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