Gente De Zona Lead New Performers For 2022 Latin Grammy Awards

Gente de Zona – Photo: Manny Hernandez/ Getty Images

Gente de Zona are among a raft of new names who have been confirmed to perform at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards later this month.

Alongside the Cuban reggaetón duo are the likes of Rosalía, Silvana Estrada, Aymée Nuviola, Carlos Vives, and Nicole Zignago. They will also be joined by the previous Latin Grammy winner Goyo and Mexican supergroup Los Bukis.

The new acts on the bill follow a host of big names already announced for the ceremony, which takes place on November 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Elvis Costello, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, and more are also set to perform on the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into this year’s Latin Grammys, Karol G has received multiple nominations, including Record of the Year (“Provenza”), Song of the Year (“Provenza”), and Best Urban Song (“Mamiii (with Becky G).” In the Album of the Year category, Alejandro Sanz earned a nod for his album Sanz, as did Sebastián Yatra for Dharma. Yatra also received nominations for Song of the Year (“Tacones Rojos”) and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Gente de Zona, meanwhile, are up for Best Contemporary Tropical Album for De Menor A Mayor, while Cande y Paulo is nominated for Best New Artist and Kurt is in the running for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album with La Vida.

The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will be hosted by Anitta, Laura Pausini, Luis Fonsi, and the recipient of the Latin Recording Academy’s president award, Thalia. It will be televised live on Univision on November 17 at 8pm ET, and will also be shown on TNT and on Televisa on Channel 5. It will also be broadcast on HBO Max in Spanish only.

The awards show will be preceded by the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony – a special event featuring performances and acceptance speeches, during which the majority of the awards will be handed out.

Visit the official site to see the full list of performers and nominees.