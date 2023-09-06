George Jones Tribute ‘Still Playin’ Possum’ Coming To Theaters For One Night Only

Artwork: Courtesy of Fathom Events

No Show Productions has announced a tribute to one of country music’s biggest names, George Jones. The tribute concert Still Playin’ Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones will play in theaters nationwide for one-day-only, October 17th, in association with Fathom Events. Tickets are on sale at fathomevents.com now.

The show was originally recorded on April 25, 2023, a day before the ten year anniversary of Jones’ passing, in Huntsville, Alabama in front of a sold-out crowd at the Von Braun Center. An extensive list of country stars gathered to play their interpretations of Jones’ hits, including Jelly Roll (Bartender’s Blues), Brad Paisley (He Stopped Loving Her Today), Tanya Tucker (The Grand Tour), Dierks Bentley (Why Baby Why), Sam Moore (Blues Man), Travis Tritt (The Race Is On), and Jamey Johnson (Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes.)

Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones | Oct 17

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The show will additionally feature collaboration performances by Wynonna and Jamey Johnson, Trace Adkins and The Isaacs, Joe Nichols and Justin Moore and appearances by Randy Travis, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Jamey Johnson, Tracy Lawrence and Tim Watson, and a finale performance of “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” by Michael Ray with Dillon Carmichael, Janie Fricke, and Tracy Byrd.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his lifetime, George Jones old over 20 million albums, was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, was a Kennedy Center Honoree, National Medal of the Arts recipient, Grammy Lifetime Achievement award recipient, topped the Billboard singles chart 14 times and achieved 143 Top 40 hits.

“It is still hard to believe that George is gone. He was loved by so many artists and fans. We may not have him here in person, but we have his music to keep his memory alive,” says Nancy Jones, George’s wife. “Filming this night was something special. The love for George was overwhelming!”

Visit Fathom for event and ticket details.