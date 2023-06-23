Brad Paisley Sings ‘So Many Summers’ In Taster For Upcoming Album

Brad Paisley 'So Many Summers' artwork - Courtesy: EMI Records Nashville

Brad Paisley has released the new song “So Many Summers” as the second taster of Son of the Mountains, his first album for EMI Records Nashville/Universal Music Group Nashville, due later this year.

The new track urges listeners to seize every moment, with lyrics such as “So go to that party, light that fire/Hold her hand in the hot moonlight/Lose track of time, pull an all-nighter/When the sun comes up, kiss her goodnight/You only get so many summers.”

So Many Summers

Written by Paisley with Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman, it follows the moving “Same Here,” which featured a spoken word contribution from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Proceeds from that song are going to UNITED24 for their Rebuild Ukraine program, on which Paisley is an ambassador.

The country hero also co-produced “So Many Summers” with Luke Wooten, whose other credits include Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, and Kellie Pickler, and who was also the co-producer of Paisley’s Love and War album in 2017 and Moonshine in the Trunk in 2014.

The three-time Grammy-winner is set to headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper. Taking place in downtown Nashville, it will feature one of the largest July 4th fireworks shows across the US, synchronized to live music from the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony and also featuring charitable partner The Store. It’ll be Paisley’s second time headlining the event, and marks the first time the city has requested that a previous performer play again.

The following day, Paisley, his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Zanies will host the sold-out Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without at Zanies in Nashville. The evening will include comedians Nate Bargatze and Kevin Nealon and alumni of improvisation school Groundlings. Proceeds will go to The Store, the Paisleys’ year-round free grocery store where people can shop with dignity for their basic needs.

