George Strait, Tanya Tucker, And More To Perform At Loretta’s Lynn’s Memorial Service

In celebration of Loretta Lynn’s extraordinary life and career, a public memorial service will be held in Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on October 30th. In tandem with the event, Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Career of Loretta Lynn will air on CMT at 4 pm PST/7 pm EST the same day.

“The Most Awarded Lady in Country Music History” enjoyed a career that spanned over six decades, releasing multiple gold albums, including Coal Miner’s Daughter, which served as the subject material for the 1980 film of the same name starring Sissy Spacek.

During her lifetime, Lynn was nominated for 18 Grammy awards, toured for almost 60 years, and released 50 studio albums. The multi-talented guitarist and singer-songwriter will be honored by Lynn’s longtime family friend, the co-host of NBC’s Today Show, Jenna Bush Hager.

The event will feature performances from Lynn’s peers and many of the country artists she influenced, including George Strait, Wynonna Judd, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, and Keith Urban. Other performers will be announced soon, and other artists such as Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw will also be making appearances.

Loretta Lynn passed away at her estate in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90 on October 4. A private funeral was held at her family’s cemetery, alongside her family and friends, including Randy Travis and Dolly Parton. The upcoming memorial service has been created by Lynn’s family, alongside CMT and Sandbox Productions.

The event will have another televised, commercial-free encore of Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Career of Loretta Lynn on November 2 at 5 pm PST/8 pm EST and November 6 at 8 am PST/11 am EST. In early 2023, the event will be available on-demand for streaming on Paramount+.

