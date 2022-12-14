Ghost Share New Lyric Video For Viral Hit ‘Mary On A Cross’

Ghost – Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns

Ghost have shared a new lyric video for their surprise viral hit “Mary On A Cross,” which experienced a resurgence on TikTok earlier this year.

The new video features a treat for fans old and new, setting the song to newly unearthed and never-before-seen vintage Super 8 footage of the band’s early line-up. The scenes were shot at a gig at Los Angeles’ famed venue Whisky-A-Go-Go in 1969, according to a press release.

“Mary On A Cross” was originally released as a B-side in 2019, but became the band’s first Billboard Hot 100 charting single earlier this year after it was featured in a TikTok video about Stranger Things, sending it viral on the platform. The track’s popularity spread like wildfire across streaming sites, with it landing in Spotify’s Viral 50 Global Chart back in August.

Ghost - Mary On A Cross (Official Lyric Video)

Now, fans will be able to purchase a special, limited edition physical release of the song. “Mary On A Cross” is set to be included on a purple vinyl version of the 2019 album Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic. The record is available to pre-order now from here.

The lyric video for the surprise hit follows several other versions and videos for the song shared this year. In September, they shared a live video for the track, which was filmed at a show in Tampa, Florida, during the summer 2022 leg of the band’s “Imperatour.”

In a message shared alongside the video, the band wrote, “We wish to inform you that all good things must come to an end. Although the US Imperatour will wrap this weekend we wanted to leave you with this token of our appreciation for your continued support. Watch ‘Mary on a Cross – Live from Tampa 2022.’”

Previously, a “slowed + reverb” version of “Mary On A Cross” was also shared. The new version lent theatrics and a sense of ominous doom to the sneering, sardonic hit and was made available for creators to use on TikTok.

