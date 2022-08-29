Ghost Share ‘Slowed + Reverb’ Version Of Viral Smash ‘Mary On A Cross’

Ghost - Photo: Marc Pfitzenreuter/Redferns

Swedish rock icons Ghost have shared a new, “slowed + reverb” version of their surprise smash, “Mary On A Cross.” The new version lends theatrics and a sense of ominous doom to the sneering, sardonic hit.

Originally released in 2019 as a B-side, “Mary On A Cross” has been experiencing a resurgence online, going viral on TikTok after being used in a fan-made video in July. The “slowed + reverb” version is also now available for creators to use on TikTok.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghost - Mary On A Cross (Official Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The track appeared in a clip on the platform that featured an edit of scenes from Stranger Things centered around characters Will Byers (played by Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

The video has since been viewed more than 2.5 million times on TikTok and inspired many other users to soundtrack their videos with the song. Although there is no one trend associated with the track, creators have been setting it to videos of them transitioning between looks, celebrating Ghost’s unexpected popularity on TikTok, live clips of the band, and more.

As a result of “Mary On A Cross’” resurgence on the app, the song is now also experiencing a fresh surge in streams on both Spotify and Apple Music. The track is now Ghost’s most-streamed song on Spotify with nearly 64 million streams, while it is also at No.10 in the Viral 50 Global Chart (it peaked at No.9).

“Mary On A Cross” was released in 2019 as part of the Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic EP, and served as the B-side to “Kiss The Go-Goat.”

“You go down just like Holy Mary, Mary on a, Mary on a cross,” Tobias Forge sings in the chorus. “Not just another Bloody Mary, Mary on a, Mary on a cross/If you choose to run away with me, I will tickle you internally/And I see nothing wrong with that.”

During the Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic era of Ghost, Forge adopted the character of Papa Nihil. In “Mary On A Cross,” the frontman’s alter ego is said to be singing to Sister Imperator, the head of the clergy in the band’s extended universe.

Buy or stream “Mary On A Cross.”