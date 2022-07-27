Watch The Cinematic Video For Ghost’s New Single, ‘Spillways’
The latest track taken from ‘Impera’ arrives with a spectacular visual from director Amir Chamdin.
From the pages of the gray lady to the silver screen… Ghost presents the phantasmagorical video for “Spillways,” rendering the irresistible earworm of Impera’s latest single — a solid contender to continue the band’s streak of Rock Radio #1s (Impera’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” and “Hunter’s Moon” bringing Ghost’s career total to five consecutive No.1s) — in majestic visual form courtesy of director Amir Chamdin.
To lose yourself in the cinematic world of “Spillways,” you can watch the video in full below.
In other Ghost audiovisual news, MTV is currently in the midst of a massive 10 full-length broadcasts of Ghost’s 6-song ‘Live From The Ministry’ ritual in its entirety on MTV Live. Check local listings for remaining specific dates and times.
Finally, for the North American faithful anxiously awaiting another taste of Ghost in the flesh, Papa Emeritus IV and the Nameless Ghouls will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (Rolling Stone) of their live ritual to North America for the next leg of their globally dominating ‘Imperatour’.
The North American ‘Imperatour’ will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Ghost’s ‘Imperatour’ of North America includes the following shows:
Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
Thu Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST
Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center