Watch The Cinematic Video For Ghost’s New Single, ‘Spillways’

Ghost - Photo: Sergio Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

From the pages of the gray lady to the silver screen… Ghost presents the phantasmagorical video for “Spillways,” rendering the irresistible earworm of Impera’s latest single — a solid contender to continue the band’s streak of Rock Radio #1s (Impera’s “Call Me Little Sunshine” and “Hunter’s Moon” bringing Ghost’s career total to five consecutive No.1s) — in majestic visual form courtesy of director Amir Chamdin.

To lose yourself in the cinematic world of “Spillways,” you can watch the video in full below.

In other Ghost audiovisual news, MTV is currently in the midst of a massive 10 full-length broadcasts of Ghost’s 6-song ‘Live From The Ministry’ ritual in its entirety on MTV Live. Check local listings for remaining specific dates and times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghost - Spillways (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Finally, for the North American faithful anxiously awaiting another taste of Ghost in the flesh, Papa Emeritus IV and the Nameless Ghouls will once again bring the “euphoric spectacle” (Rolling Stone) of their live ritual to North America for the next leg of their globally dominating ‘Imperatour’.

The North American ‘Imperatour’ will see the Grammy Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Buy or stream Impera.

Ghost’s ‘Imperatour’ of North America includes the following shows:

Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST

Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center