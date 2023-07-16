Glaive Makes Bold Introduction On Debut Album ‘I Care So Much That I Don’t Care At All’

glaive - Photo: Timothy Hiatt/WireImage

i care so much that i dont care at all, the debut album from 18-year-old breakout glaive, is out now on Interscope Records.

“It’s kind of strange to say but this feels like my life’s work,” says glaive. “All my teenage years have built up to whatever this is. I’m scared that it’s coming out because it’s so personal but being personal is the only way I know how to make music. When I started making music it was because my life was bad, and I thought it was going to be that way forever. I never imagined that making music would ever extend past being for myself and by myself, but I’m happy it did. I’m proud of what I said on this album and how I said it. thx for listening <3.” In celebration of the new music, glaive has confirmed a string of new dates this fall. The artist will embark on an extensive North American tour this month with support from special guests Polo Perks, Origami Angel and Oso Oso, with stops at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Chicago’s Metro, and his hometown .—see below for full routing. i care so much that i dont care at all features a European video trilogy directed by Adrian Villagomez and shot in Georgia that spans previously-shared singles “the car”—named “an infectious joyride through imagined deception” by Ones to Watch—“all i do is try my best” and “as if.” The album also includes “im nothing thats all i am,” released earlier this spring.

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all is already receiving widespread critical praise from Billboard, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. Thematically, the album finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown in what he calls his most personal songwriting to date.

