Glaive Shares New Single And Video ‘The Car’

glaive - Photo: Kevin Abstract

glaive has returned with a new single, “the car,” alongside a video directed by Adrian Villagomez. The track is taken from the artist’s debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release July 14 on Interscope Records.

“The car was one of the only songs I didn’t write from my perspective but rather from the perspective of a friend who was cheated on,” says glaive. “I had made so many songs for the album that I was running out of personal emotions to express, and I wrote this without full context of the situation but how I would imagine and interpret it.”

The video for “the car” is the third and final in a European trilogy shot in Georgia that also spans previous album singles “all i do is try my best” and “as if.” The forthcoming record will also include “im nothing thats all i am,” released earlier this spring.

In celebration of the new music, glaive will embark on an extensive tour this summer with support from special guests Polo Perks, Origami Angel, and Oso Oso. The run will find glaive performing across North America, including dates at New York’s Webster Hall, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Chicago’s Metro, and in his hometown at Asheville’s The Orange Peel.

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown. The album is already receiving widespread critical praise from Billboard, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, and more. Ones to Watch hails “glaive is in the midst of a renaissance…with his recent string of releases, [he] is coming into his own.”

The new music follows a monumental 2022 for glaive, which began with a supporting slot on The Kid LAROI’s European tour, followed by an extensive run of headline dates across the U.K. and U.S.

Pre-order i care so much that i dont care at all.