Glaive Announces First Headline UK Dates For November 2023

glaive - Photo: Michael Hickey/Film Magic

Glaive has announced his first headline UK and European tour for November, including dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

From the mountains of North Carolina, glaive began making music at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing his first song on Soundcloud in April 2020.

The young star has since risen quickly through the ranks, supported by a steady stream of new releases which have quickly earned him acclaim and a devoted following. He shared his debut EP ‘Cypress Grove’ in 2020, with The FADER and The New York Times naming the single “Astrid” one of the best songs of the year. 2021 saw him perform his first ever live shows, and his project “All Dogs Go To Heaven” earned him spots on year-end Best Of lists.

Earlier this month, glaive released his latest new track “all i do is try my best.” The track is taken from his debut album, i care so much that i dont care at all, set for release on July 14 courtesy of Interscope Records.

“‘all i do is try my best’ is one of the last songs I wrote for the album,” says glaive. “To me, it is by far the most hopeful glaive song I’ve ever made and represents the other side of the album that is more upbeat and reassured. I’ve always loved pop music and felt like I struggled to make good pop music until I made this. It’s quite beautiful to make a song that is truly positive in its nature.”

Produced with previous collaborators Jeff Hazin and Ralph Castelli, i care so much that i dont care at all finds glaive turning inward, reflecting with blunt honesty about growing up and outgrowing his North Carolina hometown.

The young musician will be touring the US before heading to the UK and Europe this November. Tickets for the UK dates are on sale now. See the dates in full below.

Pre-order i care so much that i dont care at all.

glaive plays the following UK shows in 2023:

Sat 11 Nov 2023 Glasgow SWG3 Studio Warehouse

Sun 12 Nov 2023 Manchester Academy 3

Tue 14 Nov 2023 London Electric Ballroom