Gregory Porter, Adam Lambert Set To Receive O2 Silver Clef Awards In 2023

Gregory Porter and Adam Lambert are among the star names set to receive honors at the UK’s annual O2 Silver Clef Awards in London.

Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, has announced the iconic musicians who will win a prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award at the upcoming star-studded ceremony on Friday, June 30.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Porter will take home ‘Best Male’ performer while Queen frontman and solo star Adam Lambert will receive the ‘International’ Award. Elsewhere, RAYE will be receiving the ‘Best Female’ award, while Nova Twins are set to accept the ‘Innovation’ award. N-Dubz will be honored with the Best Group Award. Visit the event’s official website for further information.

Gregory Porter said in a statement, “I’m so pleased to receive the award for Best Male and honored to be recognized among such a diverse group of talented artists. These awards not only pay tribute to some incredible musicians that span a whole range of musical genres, but also affirm the power of music to touch hearts and inspire change. I look forward to using my voice to support Nordoff and Robbins to transform people’s lives through music therapy.”

Adam Lambert commented: “I’m filled with gratitude to have been chosen for the remarkable O2 Silver Clef International award. It’s a testament to the unwavering passion of my fans who’ve been by my side throughout my artistic journey – and a reminder of the transformative power of music to heal and uplift people. I’m so excited to be supporting Nordoff and Robbins, a charity that, through the universal language of music, creates such a positive impact on people’s lives.”

The winning artists will join the previously announced award recipients including international superstar Stormzy, who will win the flagship O2 Silver Clef award, Wet Leg – New Music Award, Biffy Clyro – Best Live Act, Ayanna Witter-Johnson – Classical Award. Pop legend Neneh Cherry is given Outstanding Achievement and Mark King of Level 42 will receive the esteemed Icon Award.

The artists will receive their awards in person at an exclusive lunch and ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane on June 30. The exclusive event – now in its 46th year – will raise vital funds for Nordoff and Robbins to support a wide range of children and adults. The charity’s trained music therapists help people to connect and communicate through music who otherwise are unable to, such as those with autism, dementia, learning difficulties, brain injuries, life-limiting illnesses, mental health challenges, grief and trauma.

Nordoff and Robbins works with children and adults at over 350 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes in the UK, as well as providing sessions from its centers nationwide. Shaped by more than 60 years of practice, Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists transform lives by helping people to express themselves and find connection in society.

