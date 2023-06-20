Gregory Porter Announces New Royal Albert Hall Show For December

Gregory Porter - Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Jazz Art Lincoln Center

Following his trio of sold out shows this month (June 29-July 1) Gregory Porter has announced he will be returning to London’s Royal Albert Hall on December 13, 2023. The newly-announced show is part of the prestigious venue’s ‘Christmas At The Royal Albert Hall’ series.

Priority Booking for Friends & Patrons for Porter’s Albert Hall show opens at 10am on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday, June 30, 2023. Visit the venue’s official website for further information.

Over the past decade, Porter has succeeded in his quest to bring contemporary jazz to the masses. The singer has collected Grammy Awards for albums Liquid Spirit and Take Me To The Alley and made chart history with five albums breaking into the Top 10 of the mainstream charts in the UK – three of those within the Top 5. He has performed at numerous festivals around the world, gracing the famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. During 2022, he performed for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In addition, Porter has appeared on the biggest TV shows (Graham Norton, Jools Holland, Strictly Come Dancing, to name but a few) as well as presented his own series (BBC Four’s ‘Gregory Porter’s Popular Voices’). He became the first celebrity to sing a lullaby on CBeebies Bedtime Stories and lent his distinctive voice to children’s BBC favourite ‘Numberblocks’! Porter has also hosted his own podcast, entitled ‘The Hang’, for which he was joined by such distinguished guests as Annie Lennox and Jeff Goldblum, among others.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Gregory Porter would be among the star names set to receive honors at the UK’s annual O2 Silver Clef Awards in London.

Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity, has announced the iconic musicians who will win a prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award at the upcoming star-studded ceremony on Friday, June 30.

Porter – who will take home ‘Best Male’ performer at the event – said in a statement: “I’m so pleased to receive the award for Best Male and honored to be recognized among such a diverse group of talented artists. These awards not only pay tribute to some incredible musicians that span a whole range of musical genres, but also affirm the power of music to touch hearts and inspire change. I look forward to using my voice to support Nordoff and Robbins to transform people’s lives through music therapy.”

