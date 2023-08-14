Haley Blais Returns With New Single ‘The Cabin’

Haley Blais - Photo: Steph Verschuren

On the heels of her headline shows on the west coast last month, Vancouver’s Haley Blais has shared her new single “The Cabin.”

Arriving alongside the new song is the Zia Kalyan-directed video portraying Haley as the conductor of a surreal, chaotic orchestra in a grand theatre. “The Cabin” follows the announcement of Haley’s sophomore full-length album Wisecrack, due September 15 via Arts & Crafts.

Haley Blais - The Cabin (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Speaking about the new track, Haley shares about the cabin that was the inspiration describing, “A sweaty, dehydrated memory of my summers spent in the cabin on the lake. It wasn’t our cabin—my dad’s brother’s wife’s cousin’s friends owned it or something—but it was ours. I had my first sips of beer, first almost kisses. It’s a fluffy recollection until the guitars break through with their overbearing distortion like a roaring tidal wave and I’m thrown back into the discomfort of real time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, Haley is set to hit the road to support Tommy Lefroy this September and October for eight shows including stops in Boston, New York City, Toronto, Philadelphia and Chicago. On October 20, Haley will perform a hometown album release show for Wisecrack at The Hollywood Theatre in Vancouver before heading over to Europe for a string of shows in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester, London, and Brighton.

Haley’s forthcoming sophomore effort Wisecrack is concerned with conscience, morality, and the superego. It’s “bleak but true,” as Haley puts it. “Am I a good person or not? Are we all doing okay? Am I a good daughter? Sister? Partner? Friend?” Haley’s new album is more mature, confessional, focused, and darker than anything she has yet produced.

The existential, everyday worries we all contain but rarely share are laid bare across 11 songs exquisitely performed with profundity, grace, and humor. All of Wisecrack is textured and wryly poetic, somewhere between childhood memory and the creation of a new self.

Pre-order Wisecrack.