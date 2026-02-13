Holly Humberstone Announces Cruel World North American Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Holly Humberstone is set to tour across North America this summer in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Cruel World. Following her appearance at Coachella in April, Holly will kick things off with a show at Paradise Rock Club in Boston, MA. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

From Boston, the tour will visit major cities including Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, and more before closing at The Fillmore in San Francisco on June 28th. The tour will also include several festival stops: Governors Ball in New York, All Things Go in Toronto, and Bonnaroo in Manchester. A full list of dates can be found on Humberstone’s website.

Holly Humberstone - To Love Somebody (Official Video)

“I have so many new songs to play & stories to tell and I hope u can make it,” Holly shared in an Instagram post. “I have been waiting for what feels like years to be back on the road again and I just can’t wait to see you.”

Cruel World will be released on April 10th. The record is Humberstone’s sophomore effort following her 2023 debut Paint My Bedroom Black. The singer-songwriter has shared that the record “explores love as beautiful and inherently painful,” and expressed those feelings on the album’s lead single, “To Love Somebody.” She explained, “In ‘To Love Somebody’ I wanted to capture that contradiction: to love somebody, is to hurt somebody and to lose somebody, well at least you got to love somebody. In order to feel extreme happiness, you have to know extreme sadness. That’s the tension of the record.”

The video for “To Love Somebody” was directed by Silken Weinberg, known for her collaborations with Ethel Cain. The visuals for both the video and the album were inspired by Victorian theatre, the Brothers Grimm, and Nosferatu.

Before Holly heads to North America, she will tour across Europe and her native U.K., concluding with a headline show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

