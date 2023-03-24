Watch The Video For Jack Johnson’s ‘Traffic In The Sky (Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Dub)’

Jack Johnson - Photo: Scott Dudelson/WireImage for Kazoo Del Mar via ImageSPACE

Jack Johnson has shared a new music video to accompany “Traffic In The Sky (Lee “Scratch” Perry Dub),” lead track and one of two Lee “Scratch” Perry dub remixes included in Johnson’s upcoming summer album, In Between Dub.

The new video features never before seen Lee “Scratch” Perry footage from the making of studio sessions in Jamaica, along with animation from Greatwork. You can check it out below.

“It’s exciting to hear Lee “Scratch” Perry’s interpretation of my song, and then to see Greatwork’s visual interpretation of our collaboration” Johnson said of “Traffic In The Sky.”

Johnson has also released a second album track, a remix of his classic hit “Better Together,” from Nightmares on Wax. Nightmares On Wax, Warp Records’ longest serving signing, has been at the forefront of contemporary music for over 30 years, creating a unique blend of dub, electronica, jazz, hip-hop, funk, soul and techno.

In Between Dub, a hand-selected collection of some of Johnson’s most beloved songs over an incredible two-decade career, features reimagined tracks by some of Reggae’s most influential names in the genre lending their talent to a collaborative compilation of dub remixes. Out June 2 through Brushfire and Republic Records, In Between Dub is soon to be this summer’s iconic soundtrack.

Bookending his summer tour, Johnson and his band will headline two festival performances; first on May 6 at SunFest in West Palm Beach, Florida and concluding at the Oceans Calling Music Festival in Ocean City, Maryland on September 29.

Johnson will also bring his revered ‘Meet The Moonlight Tour’ to Europe this summer. Meet The Moonlight, Johnson’s eighth studio album was met with esteemed reviews, “His latest album might very well be his boldest work yet — not to mention his best-sounding LP in years, said Spin Magazine. Pitchfork added that Meet The Moonlight is “his best album yet, the gentle songwriter pushes beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times.”

Pre-order In Between Dub.

US DATES:

May 6: West Palm Beach, Florida, SunFest

September 29: Ocean City, Maryland, Oceans Calling Music Festival

INTERNATIONAL TOUR DATES:

June 4: Paris, France, We Love Green Festival

June 8: Stockholm, Sweden, Gröna Lund Tivoli

June 10: Kværndrup, Denmark, Heartland Festival

June 11: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany Open Air – SOLD OUT

June 13: Cologne, Germany, Open Air

June 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS- SOLD OUT

June 16: Berlin, Germany, Citadel Music Festival

June 18: Werchter, Belgium, TW Classic

June 21: London, England, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT

June 22: London, England, Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

June 23: Cornwall, England, Eden Sessions – SOLD OUT

June 25: Berkshire, England, Wasing Estate

June 29: Zurich, Switzerland, ZOA

June 30: Klam bei Grein, Austria, Castle Clam

July 1: Tarvisio, Italy, No Borders Festival

July 2: Ferrara, Italy, Ferrara Comfort Festival at Parco Urbano Bassani