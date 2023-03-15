Jack Johnson, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, And More Set For Oceans Calling Festival

Jack Johnson - Photo: Jana Legler/Redferns

Oceans Calling Festival has announced that John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, and Alanis Morissette will headline the event, which takes place September 29-October 1 on the iconic Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach.

The festival’s second installment brings fans over 40 artists across three stages, featuring festival co-founders, partners, and local legends O.A.R. alongside performances by Weezer, Incubus, Noah Kahan, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dirty Heads, and many more.

Tickets will be available via resale on Thursday, March 16 at 10 am ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets, pending there are more available.

Outside of music, globally acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag will present cooking demos that celebrate the region, hosted by actor and epicurean Jason Biggs. Fans will also be offered concessions throughout the fest from local food vendors. Additionally, the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $20 down. Premium ticket experiences begin with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary water, and a full-service bar for purchase.

VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages including elevated sightlines at the Main Stage, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar for purchase at two Lounges, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane, and more. Platinum Tickets bring the luxury with front-of-stage viewing areas at all stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bars, access to two Platinum Lounges with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms plus all the amenities of VIP, GA+, and GA.

Visit Oceans Calling Festival’s official website for ticket packages and lineup information.