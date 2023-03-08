The Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Yola, And More Set For Pilgrimage Festival

The Lumineers - Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of its annual festival. The event will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 23 and 24.

The Lumineers and The Black Crowes will headline on Saturday while Zach Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are set to cement Sunday’s performances. Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale Thursday, March 9, and include two-day GA, two-day VIP, single-day GA, single-day VIP and parking passes. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, with fans able to lock in early and save.

The upcoming festival will mark Pilgrimage’s ninth year and also features innovative artists including The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, and more on Saturday and Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and more on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an eye-catching unveil, the lineup was revealed on The Nashville Sign, an iconic local billboard towering above Nashville’s “Gateway to Midtown” (the corner of Broadway and West End) that highlights major events and reflects the vibrant spirit of Music City. Festival producer Kevin Griffin was on-site to help share the exciting news, and the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival lineup was also shared by the Tennessean and livestreamed in WSMV’s Wednesday morning broadcast.

Pilgrimage is produced by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood, and Michael Whelan and has established itself as a music and cultural festival, highlighting area creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers, and more at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, Makers Village, Craft Beer Hall, and additional areas for festivalgoers to experience.

The 2022 festival continued the Pilgrimage tradition of what the Tennessean called “two nearly 12-hour days of rollicking music, local arts and culture, and family-friendly fun.”

Visit Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s official website for more information.