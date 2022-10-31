Yola Set To Perform At The American Music Awards

Yola - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Yola continues her meteoric rise with confirmation of her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, and stream the next day on Hulu.

Yola will be the ‘Song of the Soul’ featured performer, which spotlights an emerging, mission-driven artist that has inspired change and invoked social justice through their lyrics. To celebrate the honor, she will share an electrifying rendition of her song, “Break The Bough.”

Yola - "Break The Bough" [Official Audio]

Written in 2013 following her mother’s funeral, the song is a homage to her mother, sharing an imagination of her afterlife. Her poetic lyrics are a wish for her late mother to find a joy she couldn’t find on earth, and an anthem for anyone dealing with complicated grief. With a genre bending mix of R&B, soul, and classic pop, the performance is set to be one of the most epic of the evening.

Commenting on this landmark moment, Yola stated, “I have long dreamed of performing at the American Music Awards, and honored to be included during the ‘Song of the Soul’ moment. ‘Break The Bough’ creates a loving false construct of what I hope my mother experienced in her afterlife. A mix of all the things she held dear and brought her happiness during her life. Specifically, her pre-windrush Barbados childhood, disco and Sci-fi.” Yola added, “I hope the song brings a little peace and joy to anyone who has lost someone close to them regardless of how challenging the relationship may have been.”

The song is featured on her pivotal sophomore album, Stand For Myself, which was twice Grammy nominated, making her a six-time nominee. Stand For Myself drew widespread critical acclaim from publications including The New York Times who stated it is an, “Album made on her own terms,” and All Songs Considered, who anointed the album “the best soul record of the last 20 years.”

