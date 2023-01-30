Margo Price Recruits Sharon Van Etten For ‘Radio’ Video

Margo Price, ‘Radio’ - Photo: Bella Mazzola (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

In addition to hitting the stage for her first nationwide, headlining tour in nearly five years, Margo Price follows up this month’s mighty release of Strays with a brand new music video for album highlight “Radio” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten).

The standout collaboration “begins with little more than a minimalist drum pattern before bursting into a sweeping, Springsteenish road anthem” (Pitchfork), and from a hot pink house in Nashville, the video captures Price in the midst of technicolored catharsis as she drowns out the noise of critics and commenters who keep pushing her around, trying to change her face and sound.

Accompanied by the harmonies that co-writer Sharon Van Etten sends through the waves of 1970s-era TV screens, she finds herself perfectly confident and content being all alone, moving from red velvet bedspreads to an opulent array of mirrors, filling each room with nude dance solos and clouds of weed smoke.

Says Margo Price about the song: “To me, this song is about turning down the noise and opinions of my haters and people who try to tear me down. It’s about having confidence in yourself and your vision. It’s also a pun about being naked that I lifted from Marilyn Monroe. There’s a real freedom about being completely truthful about who I am, flaws and all and that’s what I was trying to capture in this song.

“The melody came to me when I was walking in the woods. I hummed the tune into my phone and when I got home, I picked up the guitar and made a demo. I sent it to Sharon and asked for her feedback, which she graciously gave. She helped me write some of the words and then went into the studio adding multiple layers of harmonies. Her voice is so strong, so haunting, when she sent me back the demo of her singing it, I got chills all over. I knew right then that this song had to go on the album.”

Buy or stream Strays.