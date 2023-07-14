Jacob Collier Celebrates The Power Of Intuition On Anthemic New Single ‘Wellll’

Jacob Collier - Photo courtesy of Baxter PR UK

British multi-instrumentalist and singer Jacob Collier’s non-stop musical evolution continues with the release of latest single “WELLLL,” an anthemic, guitar-driven ode to intuition.

Although not unexpected given the 28-year-old Londoner’s expansive, boundary-pushing journey to date, “WELLLL” once again finds Collier making a musical handbrake turn and speeding into unchartered sonic territory with its feverish blend of rock, pop and post-punk. Co-written with US singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, who also contributes backing vocals, the track is out now via Hajanga/Decca/Interscope. You can also watch the song’s official video below.

“WELLLL,” which Collier recently debuted in front of 30000 people at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, is his first single since last year’s Grammy-nominated ballad “Never Gonna Be Alone” featuring John Mayer and Lizzy McAlpine and is released to coincide with the announcement of a collaboration with famed global footwear brand Crocs. A long-time Crocs fan, Collier has designed his very own limited edition Clog, which is the first ever style that invites wearers to make music, featuring a bell detail attached on the back strap.

Jacob Collier explains more: “Wellll, what can I say? This song is a collage of catharsis – a convergence of many musical materials I haven’t explored until now. It features my custom-designed 5-string electric guitar, made by Strandberg, and harkens back to much of the rock music I loved as a child. It’s a song about being a child, being wild, and listening to your heart. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The multi Grammy Award-winning musician’s career continues to hit stratospheric heights and in the last twelve months alone he has seen his audience choir videos garner hundreds of millions of views. In addition, he was the first ever male to be featured as a Vogue Darling, he co-wrote and performed on no less than seven tracks of Stormzy’s landmark 2022 album This Is What I Mean, performed as the 5th member of Coldplay on three of their four nights at Wembley Stadium, and embarked on his own 70-date world tour, which included two sold out shows at lONDON’S 5000-capacity Brixton Academy and is currently making its way across Europe and the US.

Buy or stream “Wellll”