James Blake Releases Much-Anticipated New Album, ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’

James Blake has released his highly anticipated new album, Playing Robots Into Heaven through Republic Records.

Blake has carefully curated the record’s eleven tracks, threading together an arresting vision steeped in cinematic sonic architecture and elevated by emotionally charged vocals and eloquent songcraft. For as much as each individual cut captivates in its own right, the album traces a journey from “Asking To Break” through the epic conclusion on the title track “Playing Robots Into Heaven.”

Playing Robots Into Heaven was heralded with recent single “Loading”. Highlighting the intricacies and nuances of Blake’s’ signature style, it represents yet another artistic leap forward with its immersive production and irresistible refrain. Rolling Stone dubbed it “pulsating,” and HYPEBEAST noted, “Blake also shows off his vocals on ‘Loading’, tapping into his impressive falsetto that meshes seamlessly with the song’s melancholic melody.” However, Complex perhaps summed it up best, declaring “James Blake season is upon us.”

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart – James’ highest charting album in the UK to date – and will see James once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days. It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Ronda INTL which kicked off in LA last March.

To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, Blake will be embarking on a headline international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18 it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 20. See below for full list of dates.

JAMES BLAKE 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sep-18 Milan, Italy, Fabrique

Sep-20 Paris, France, L’Olympia

Sep-21 Brussels, Belgium, Forest National Club

Sep-22 Paris, France, L’Olympia (SOLD OUT)

Sep-24 Berlin, Germany, UFO im Velodrom

Sep-26 Tilburg, Netherlands, 013

Sep-28 London, UK, Alexandra Palace

Oct-03 Atlanta, GA, Coca Cola Roxy

Oct-05 Queens, NY, Knockdown Center, SOLD OUT

Oct-06 Queens, NY, Knockdown Center

Oct-09 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct-10 Montreal, QC, Canada L’Olympia

Oct-12 Toronto, ON, Canada Rebel

Oct-14 Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

Oct-16 San Francisco, CA, The Masonic Theater

Oct-19 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, SOLD OUT

Oct-20 Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery