James Blake Announces New Album ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven,’ World Tour

James Blake - Photo: Thibaut Grevet

Gearing up for another pivotal creative chapter, James Blake has released “Big Hammer,” with accompanying music video directed by Oscar Hudson (Radiohead, Bonobo).

“Big Hammer” is the debut single from James’ forthcoming, sixth studio album Playing Robots Into Heaven which will be released on September 8 via Republic Records.

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows the critically acclaimed Friends That Break Your Heart—James’ highest charting album in the UK to date—and will see James once again return to the electronic roots of his Hessle, Hemlock and R&S records days.

It will also nod to his latest creation, the CMYK event series with Rhonda INTL which kicked off in LA last March and will be coming to London on July 6. All the CMYK events over the past year have sold out within minutes and have featured appearances from special guests including, Steve Lacy, Channel Tres, and HAii, to name a few.

To mark the release of Playing Robots Into Heaven, James will be embarking on a headlining international tour, with dates in the UK, Europe, and North America. Kicking off at the Fabrique in Milan on September 18, it will see James travel to his home town in London for an Alexandra Palace show on September 28, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on October 19.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning today, June 28 at 9am PT/12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, June 30 at 10am local time.

Pre-order Playing Robots Into Heaven.

James Blake Tour Dates:

Sep 18

Milan, Italy

Fabrique

Sep 21

Brussels, Belgium

Forest National Club

Sep 22

Paris, France

L’Olympia

Sep 24

Berlin, Germany

UFO im Velodrom

Sep 26

Tilburg, Netherlands

013

Sep 28

London, UK

Alexandra Palace

Oct 3

Atlanta, GA

Coca Cola Roxy

Oct 5

Queens, NY

Knockdown Center

Oct 9

Boston, MA

MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct 10

Montreal, QC, Canada

L’Olympia

Oct 12

Toronto, ON, Canada

Rebel

Oct 14

Chicago, IL

Aragon Ballroom

Oct 16

San Francisco, CA

The Masonic Theater

Oct 19

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Forever Cemetery