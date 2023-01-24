James Taylor And His All-Star Band To Perform Las Vegas Engagement

James Taylor - Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9, and 10.

Shop the best of James Taylor’s discography on vinyl and more.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, Cosmopolitan Las Vegas’ official website, or by calling (800) 745-3000.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a fan presale beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, January 27 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s reimagined loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale beginning Thursday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Friday, January 27 at 10 p.m. PT.

Last month, Taylor shared a video of a 2018 performance of a lesser-known gem in his peerless songbook. “Nothing Like A Hundred Miles,” featured on his gold-certified 1976 album In The Pocket, comes from his show with his band on June 3 that year at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The show came during Taylor’s North American summer tour of 2018, which came ahead of July dates in the UK and Europe including his appearance on a stellar bill with Paul Simon and Bonnie Raitt in London’s Hyde Park. Raitt had been scheduled to be the special guest on the first leg of the North American run, but had to miss the start due to an unexpected medical situation that required immediate attention. She joined the tour later that June, after Sheryl Crow had guested at three shows including the two at the Hollywood Bowl that immediately preceded the Sacramento concert.

Visit The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas’ official website for more information.