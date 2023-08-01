Iconic Punk Rock Band Jawbreaker Announces Fall Tour

Jawbreaker - Photo: Suzi Pratt/Getty Images

Following their forthcoming appearances at the Bumbershoot Festival and the inaugural 1234Fest, Jawbreaker will embark on a fall tour with Joyce Manor and Grumpster supporting.

Produced by Live Nation, the eight-city tour kicks off on September 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, Charlotte, Boston, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at House of Blues on September 25.

During the tour, Jawbreaker will join for a second performance of the inaugural 1234FEST, a one-day live music experience coming to Denver and Philadelphia this fall. The festival, which was conceived and curated by the members of Jawbreaker and their team, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at The JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, boasting identical lineups. The fest also includes performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four along with headliners Rise Against, Rancid, and Descendents.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, August 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of the Jawbreaker 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 1 at 11 AM Eastern time until Thursday, August 3 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Jawbreaker Tour Dates:

Sun Sept 3 – Bumbershoot Festival

Sat Sept 9 — Denver, CO – 1234Fest @ The JunkYard

Tue Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Sep 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Sept 23 – Camden, NJ – 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Mon Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues