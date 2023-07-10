Jax Jones Shares Uplifting New Track ‘Me And My Guitar’ Ft. Fireboy DML

Jax Jones and Fireboy DML - Photo courtesy of Polydor Records

DJ, producer and songwriter Jax Jones’ uplifting autobiographical new track, “Me & My Guitar” is out now, featuring the afro-pop cadence of Nigerian singer-songwriter, Fireboy DML. On his most personal release yet, the track explores Jones’ journey to discovering music and sees him sing for the very first time showcasing his versatility as an artist, beyond the DJ decks.

“Me & My Guitar” arrives with an official video, shot in London. It features Jax and Fireboy soaring above the clouds of the London skyline. The video closes with a shot of a young Jax and Fireboy watching the sunset, feeling empowered and hopeful about their futures. Directed by the esteemed KC Locke (Ed Sheeran, David Guetta, Aitch), the new video can be watched below.

Jax Jones, Fireboy DML - Me and My Guitar (Official Video)

Jax says: “This record is the first time I’m putting my own story in my music and also the first time I’m singing on a song as I want to find new ways to connect with my fans. Being an artist and having successful music for the last 10 years, it’s important to me to try and push myself creatively.”

He adds, “I’ve been using classical guitar to write songs for 15 years and that’s what the song is about – a young Jax Jones trying to achieve my dreams. When I sent the song to Fireboy, he connected straight away and brought an amazing and authentic energy to it. My stepdad is Nigerian, so being able to connect with the song ethnically with Fireboy has been great.”

Jax Jones, the second biggest dance artist after Calvin Harris, has come a long way since setting up in a friend’s garage and navigating the world through his love for making music. The generosity of a teacher gifting him a guitar at a council-funded weekend music school was the catalyst of everything that followed, inspiring him to write, record and release hit after hit, which would eventually cement him as a mainstay in modern British music.

“Me & My Guitar” follows Jones’ contagious high-energy single, “Whistle”, which is currently spending its 19th consecutive week in the UK Top 40 and boasts over 54 million streams on Spotify alone.

Dominating the dance music scene, Jax continues to deliver electro-pop earworms while collaborating with everyone from Whitney Houston, Mark Ronson, Ed Sheeran to Mabel, RAYE and Stefflon Don. With 8 UK Top 10 singles, 8 UK platinum singles, and over 8 billion global audio and video streams, Jones’ career shows no signs of slowing. His 2022 track, “Where Did You Go?” with MNEK was the U’s second biggest song of 2022 and his BRIT and Ivor Novello Award nominated album, Snacks, became the UK’s best-selling dance album of 2019 and 2020 and was certified platinum in 2021.

In addition to his other roles, Jax is also an ambassador for the Princess of Wales ‘Shaping Us’ campaign, supporting the development of young children and increasing the public understanding of the importance of the first five years of a child’s life. Jax, a recent father, wants to help shape the experiences of the next generation; like his music teacher who gave him his own lifeline. With the cost-of-living crisis, support services and arts budgets cut, for many it is a constant struggle.

