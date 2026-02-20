Jelly Roll To Be Inducted Into Grand Ole Opry By Lainey Wilson

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Jelly Roll will officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on March 10, with fellow Opry member and close friend Lainey Wilson presiding over the induction ceremony.

The invitation was extended during a surprise moment on The Joe Rogan Experience, when Rogan played Jelly Roll a video message from Opry member Craig Morgan personally inviting him into the Opry family. Morgan, comedian Leanne Morgan, and singer-songwriter ERNEST will all perform at his induction ceremony.

The honor is a full-circle moment for Jelly Roll, who grew up in Antioch, Tennesse. Shortly after his release from prison, Jelly Roll saw Morgan perform “Almost Home” at the Opry, a moment he now looks back on as “life changing.” The two later shared the Opry stage performing the song together; at the time, Morgan presented him with a handwritten, autographed copy of the lyrics to commemorate the occasion.

Jelly Roll made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021. He has remained close to the venue in the subsequent years, performing at the show numerous times, mentoring artists through the Opry NextStage program, and hosting Opry NextStage Live shows in Texas.

Jelly Roll - Winning Streak (Official Lyric Video)

His induction into the storied institution caps off a major awards season: at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll won every category he was nominated in. He took home Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Country Album for his sophomore record Beautifully Broken, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

