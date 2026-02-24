Jelly Roll Announces The Little Ass Shed Tour

Tour Art: Courtesy of Live Nation

There’s more than one way to see Jelly Roll this summer. A few weeks after announcing the Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, a series of co-headlining stadium shows with Post Malone, the country superstar has revealed a run of more intimate amphitheater gigs dubbed the Little Ass Shed Tour. The two tours will take place concurrently, with Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord) bouncing between Big Ass and Little Ass shows throughout the spring and summer.

The Little Ass Shed Tour will take Jelly Roll to 11 U.S. markets, with support from Kashus Culpepper at most shows. The concerts will take place mostly across the eastern half of the country, with stops in West Palm Beach, Orange Beach, Charleston, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, Grand Rapids, Saratoga Springs, Bangor, Gilford, and Syracuse. But the tour ends on the west coast with a visit to Walla Walla, Washington, as promised in his Pollstar Live 2025 Keynote Discussion.

An array of artist and venue presales will run throughout this week, including a Citi presale running from Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. Official public onsale begins Friday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. VIP packages will also be available at vipnation.com.

Jelly Roll is coming off a highly successful Grammy night that saw him win three awards: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, and Best Contemporary Country Album for his own blockbuster Beautifully Broken.

In addition to his own Big Ass Stadium Tour Pt. 2 and Little Ass Shed Tour, Jelly Roll will perform at three stops on the touring festival Rock The Country. Throughout his travels this year, he will continue to visit correctional and rehab centers across the U.S., part of philanthropic efforts that include donating a recording studio to the juvenile center where he was once incarcerated.

