Jenny Lewis Returns With New Single ‘Giddy Up’

Jenny Lewis - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Jenny Lewis has returned with “Giddy Up,” the latest track from her upcoming album Joy’All. The track arrives with an accompanying lyric video.

On the twangy cut, Lewis dives into the complexities of romance, singing, “Oh baby baby baby/ Here’s the thing/ I’ve been waiting around/ Patiently/ I’m not paranoid/ But I’m not not/ Give it up start living my best life/ Giddy up/ Get on my pony and ride.” Listen to the track below.

Jenny Lewis - Giddy Up (Lyric Video)

The record – Lewis’ fifth solo LP – follows 2019’s On The Line and will be released on June 9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records. Joy’All began life on tour before the pandemic hit but really began to take shape during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. During that time, the musician joined a virtual songwriting workshop led by Beck, where participating artists were challenged to write a song a day for a week. “The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style,’” Lewis explained. “The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’”

That single was shared in 2021 and was joined by “Psychos,” Joy’All’s opening song. “Why do you come around, boy?” Lewis asks on the breezy, country-inflected track. “I’m not a psycho/I’m just trying to get laid/I’m a rock’n’roll disciple/In a video game.” Those two tracks are now joined by the infectious “Giddy Up.”

Joy’All was made with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton) and his house band. It was recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, while Lewis wears an outfit that once belonged to Nashville songwriter Skeeter Davis on the cover.

The musician will support the release of the new record with a run of dates across the US this summer, kicking off in Nashville on June 2. She will appear at numerous festivals, including Bonnaroo and Summerfest, and will join Beck and Phoenix on their co-headline tour for three dates in Oregon and California. You can find Lewis’ full tour itinerary and ticket details on her official website.

Pre-order Joy’All.