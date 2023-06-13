Jeremy Zucker Drops New Five-Track EP ‘Is Nothing Sacred?’

Jeremy Zucker 'is nothing sacred?' EP cover artwork courtesy of Mercury/Republic Records

Jeremy Zucker’s much-anticipated new EP ‘is nothing sacred?’ is out now through Mercury/Republic Records.

The new 5-track project includes Zucker’s latest single “cindy” alongside previously released songs “OK” and “internet crush,” as well as new songs “i need you (in my life)” and “a dying world…” You can check the newly-released “cindy” out below.

Jeremy Zucker - cindy (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

On his reflective new EP, Zucker looks both inwards and outwards and attempts to answer some of life’s important questions. He explains, “is nothing sacred? is a shout into the void. A question born of frustration, and a call to action. For a while, I thought it was cool to not care. it felt easier to lost myself in dopamine-fueled swipes than to call up a friend. i chose to be aloof instead of open – not by ego but out of fear. Fear of rejection, fear of seeming awkward, fear of not fitting in. To me, not caring meant removing the possibility of getting hurt. It took me a long time to realize just how isolated that had made me. I think we’re losing sight of what makes it so special to be a human in this world: caring about people. being selfless, loyal. Appreciating what’s in front of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zucker adds, “In order to reconnect to these ideals, part of me had to break down the walls around my psyche I had instinctively built up over the years—walls I built to protect myself. In doing so, these five songs came together. I hope you enjoy.”

The artist recently announced his 2023 North American tour dubbed “is nothing sacred? The Tour,” for which tickets are now available. Kicking off October 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, the extensive cross-country trek will make stops in major cities across the U.S., including New York’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’ The Wiltern, Boston’s Roadrunner, Chicago’s The Riviera Theatre and many more before wrapping in Santa Ana, California on December 2. Visit the artist’s official website for further information.

Buy or stream the ‘is nothing sacred?’ EP.

Jeremy Zucker plays the following North American shows:

Monday, October 23, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Friday, October 27, 2023 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Friday, November 3, 2023 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Monday, November 13, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Friday, November 17, 2023 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Monday, November 20, 2023 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Friday, November 24, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Friday, December 1, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Saturday, December 2, 2023 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory