Jessie Reyez Recruits Miguel For Steamy New Single ‘Jeans’

Jessie Reyez and Miguel – Photo: James Baxter (Courtesy of Island Records)

Jessie Reyez has shared her first single of the year, teaming up with Miguel for the steamy new R&B cut “Jeans.”

“You fit better than a pair of jeans, baby/Fill me up better than a feast, baby,” the pair sing in the chorus. “Don’t think I could ever let you leave, baby.”

Reyez previewed the new track during her Lollapalooza Chicago set earlier this month, although she did not reveal the Miguel collaboration at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the accompanying music video, the Canadian-Colombian star plays a robber looting a general store only to be caught by the police and locked up in a cell. In the neighboring one is Miguel, and the duo embark on a plan to break free and turn the tables on their captor.

Jessie Reyez - JEANS (ft. Miguel) [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Jeans” follows Reyez’s 2022 album YESSIE and finds the star showing a mature and sexy side of herself, both vulnerable and assured, passionately peeling back every word in “Jeans” as if baring her whole soul. Flowing over acoustic guitar and relaxed, soft drums, Miguel’s sublime vocals and innate sensuality are an effortless and eloquent culmination to the song.

Currently, the star is on tour with Sam Smith on their Gloria live run, taking in 30 dates across North America. For more dates and details, visit Reyez’s official website. In July, the star joined Smith on their reworked version of “Perfect” alongside Cat Burns. The original version featured only Reyez and appeared on Gloria.

Later this year, she will show yet more strings of her creative bow when she publishes her first book of poetry, Words of a Goat Princess. Her debut promises to hold the power of relatability and inspiration found through her music, a true extension of her art onto the page. Elsewhere, Reyez is taking her writing and speaking abilities to new platforms, including her recent TED Talk.

Buy or stream “Jeans.”