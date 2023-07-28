Jhayco Returns With New Single ‘Holanda’

Jhayco - Photo: Kristopher Muñiz

Jhayco has returned with a new single “Holanda.” The latest offering from the artist is a futuristic track that showcases Jhayco’s transformation, alongside a NAVS-directed music video set in the post-apocalyptic city where Vida Rockstar takes place.

Jhayco’s seen taking flight as he morphs into a bat, the animal species that coinhabits Vida Rockstar with humans, and he then encounters a holographic woman of his own creation. The track was written and produced by Jhayco and Haze at the House of Haze Studio in Puerto Rico during the Reyes Magos holiday. Surrounded by friends and beautiful landscapes, “Holanda” takes on a different life—one that’s dark and gritty, but has its share of bright and crisp moments.

Jhayco will showcase all this new music on his “Vida Rockstar Tour” kicking off on September 28 and headlining sixteen major US cities through December 10, including Boston, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Seattle, Denver, San Jose, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami.

Born in Puerto Rico, Jhayco lived in New Jersey for most of his childhood. At the age of 12, he fell in love with urban music, a sound that helped define his future forever. At 14, he began to produce and compose songs, and it was only two years later that his work as producer and composer in Tito El Bambino’s album Invencible won him his first Grammy.

Catapulted into a promising career as a composer, he began working hand in hand with artists like Zion & Lennox, Natti Natasha ,and Nicky Jam, among others, while developing his own sound and eventually releasing his first songs. He took home his second Grammy for Best Urban Album for J Balvin’s 2018 album Vibras. He also won the Songwriters Association Song of the Year Award for “I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin, and Bad Bunny. Shortly after, he landed two 2023 Premios Tu Musica Urbano nominations, Collaboration of The Year for “En La De Ella” with Feid and Sech, and Top Male Artist.

Buy or stream “Holanda.”