SIGN UP

Decca To Release ‘Joan Sutherland: The Operas 1971-1988’

The third and final Decca set documenting Sutherland’s incredible career is now available.

Published on

Joan Sutherland The Complete Operas box set
Cover: Courtesy of Decca Records

The later stage of Joan Sutherland’s career is coming home, thanks to a new 46 CD set from Decca. Joan Sutherland: The Operas 1971-1988 is the third and final collection of Sutherland’s Decca recordings, presenting the opera legend’s voice at its most mature.

Among the collection is Sutherland’s 1971 recording of Offenbach’s Les Contes d’Hoffmann, in which she sings the parts of all four dolls. Her 1972 recording, included here, of Turandot sung with Luciano Pavarotti and Montserrat Caballé and conducted by Zubin Mehta is considered one of the most famous recordings in opera history, despite Sutherland never actually singing the role on stage.

Verdi: Rigoletto / Act 1: "Gualtier Maldè...Caro nome"

Click to load video

Several of the recordings included in the package number among Sutherland’s favorites ever. “My favorites have been [in] Norma and La Traviata, there’s no secret of that,” she said in a 1996 interview with the French TV show Musique & Compagnie. “Because I find that, to me, they are real people, very real people, very human people. So many of the characters I play are wonderful conceptions of an author’s mind… I’m very happy usually to sing whatever I’m singing. I’ve always enjoyed whatever role I’ve been doing at a given time.” Sutherland also said she really particularly enjoyed singing Suor Angelica, which is also included in the collection, “because it was different in musical type to what I was used to singing.” She also said that Adriana Lecouvreur, which closes the collection, “was a great favorite, but one of the wonderful pieces I think [was also] La sonnambula… They’ve all been favorites. They’ve all been wonderful things, wonderful pieces to play.”

Born in Sydney in 1910, Sutherland became the first Australian to win a Grammy in 1962 for Best Classical Performance—Vocal. Though it’s been 15 years since her death, Sutherland remains one of the best opera performers of all time in the eyes of many critics. Other standout recordings from Joan Sutherland: The Operas 1971-1988 include Verdi’s Rigoletto, Il Trovatore, Ernani, and I masnadieri, and Bellini’s I puritani.

Shop the best classical music on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
The Velvet Underground & Nico
The Velvet Underground & Nico
(Vinylphyle)
1LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
Charley Pride - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Pride Of The Opry: Charley Pride Makes Musical And Cultural History
Doris-Troy---GettyImages-85355577
Doris Troy: Remembering Mama Soul
Big-Star-Ballad-Of-El-Goodo-Video
Alex Chilton: The Original Big Star Of Indie Music
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top