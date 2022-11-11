Joe Jonas And Khalid Team Up On Soaring ‘Not Alone’

Joe Jonas – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Joe Jonas and Khalid have teamed up on the soaring new track “Not Alone,” which is taken from the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Devotion.

The song was co-written by Ryan Tedder and Harv and will appear in the end credits of the film, which hits cinemas on November 23.

“You’re calling out my name/You are not alone,” the pair sing in unison. “I’ll watch over you/Won’t let you go/You’ve gotta know/You’re not alone.”

“It was such an incredible experience getting to work on this song with @thegr8khalid, @ryantedder, and @harv for @devotionmovie,” Jonas wrote on Instagram last week.

Not Alone (from Devotion)

According to an official synopsis, Devotion “tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.” It is based on the book of the same name by Adam Makos and stars Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadoski.

Jonas also appears in the film as the character Marty Goode. It’s the latest in several on-screen appearances the star has made in his career, including in the music-themed Disney Channel movie Camp Rock.

Meanwhile, last year The Jonas Brothers helped celebrate the Tokyo Olympics with a special performance of “Remember This” at the closing ceremony. The band’s appearance aired on NBCUniversal with footage from throughout the games interspersed between shots of them performing on a rooftop.

“We’re always going to #RememberThis,” the trio shared on Instagram at the time. In separate posts, Kevin Jonas described the performance as “a moment I’ll never forget,” while Nick Jonas added: “What an honor.”

Following the closing ceremony, the trio embarked on the North American Remember This tour and, months later, shared their highly-anticipated memoir, Blood.

Buy or stream “Not Alone.”