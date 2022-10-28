John Mellencamp Shares Previously Unreleased Single ‘Smart Guys’

John Mellencamp - Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

John Mellencamp has shared the lyric video for his previously unreleased song, “Smart Guys,” ahead of the reissue of his classic, 1985 rock ‘n’ roll album, Scarecrow.

Like the previously shared “Carolina Shag,” “Smart Guys” was another one of the songs Mellencamp wrote over the summers of 1983-85 but didn’t make it onto the original release of Scarecrow.

Paired with the previously unheard track is a new lyric video, which you can watch below.

John Mellencamp - Smart Guys (2022 Mix / Lyric Video)

The single arrives on the heels of a newly announced 76-night tour throughout North America, beginning in February 2023, and Mellencamp’s permanent exhibition in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Set for release on November 4 via Mercury/UME, Scarecrow (2022 Edition) will feature an incredible amount of unheard material, including rarities, bonus tracks, all-new stereo mixes, and never-before-seen photographs from Mellencamp’s career.

The reissued album will be available in four different formats: Super Deluxe edition (2 CDs, 180-gram LP, 7” Single, Blu-ray with ATMOS and Hi-Res Stereo mixes, booklet and lithographs); 2CD & Digital Deluxe edition; 180-gram LP and Deluxe LP. The new products will be newly remastered and remixed. The 2CD Deluxe and the Super Deluxe editions will include rare photographs and liner notes from the critically acclaimed author, Anthony DeCurtis, along with bonus tracks, alternative versions of different songs from the album, and much more. The Digital Deluxe will also be available for streaming on all DSPs with all of its new tracks.

John Mellencamp’s album, Scarecrow, is a classic amongst his fans and the rock n’ roll community. The album featured some of Mellencamp’s greatest hits to date, including the chart-topping songs: “Small Town,” “Lonely Ol’ Night,” and “R.O.C.K In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60’s Rock).” Scarecrow reached #2 on the US charts, and the Deluxe editions of the reissued album are sure to revitalize those memories.

Scarecrow (2022 Edition) is out on November 4 and available for pre-order.