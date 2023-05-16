John Mellencamp Returns With New Single ‘The Eyes Of Portland’

John Mellencamp - Photo: Myrna Suarez (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

John Mellencamp, who is gearing up to release his much-anticipated album Orpheus Descending, has shared another taste from the LP with new song “The Eyes Of Portland.” Orpheus Descending will be released June 16 via Republic Records.

“The Eyes Of Portland” follows “Hey God.” Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio, marks Mellencamp’s twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.

John Mellencamp - The Eyes of Portland (Official Lyric Video)

Mellencamp is currently in the midst of his massive Live and In Person 2023 North American tour, with dates running through June 27. The tour has been receiving rave reviews, with LA Weekly praising, “Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean—a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music,” while the Dallas Observer describes that the show “made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come.”

He’s currently performing songs from the new LP during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says, “Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty “thoughts and prayers” condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.”

His critically acclaimed studio LP Strictly A One-Eyed Jack was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and more.

Mellencamp also recently released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities, and more never previously shared before.

Pre-order Orpheus Descending.