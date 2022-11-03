John Stamos Set To Perform With The Beach Boys At Carnegie Hall

The Beach Boys - Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The Beach Boys have announced that actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will join their performance at Carnegie Hall in New York on December 5 as part of their 2022 holiday tour.

Shop the best of The Beach Boys’ discography on vinyl and more.

The run–Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra–kicks off November 26 in Mashantucket, CT. Marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary band’s debut performance at the iconic venue, tickets for the show will start at $50.00 to celebrate the special milestone. The Beach Boys also announced an additional tour date featuring special guest John Stamos on December 6 at The Paramount in Huntington, NY. Tickets go on sale November 4 at 10am local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stamos’ history with The Beach Boys goes back to the 1980s when he–in an attempt to avoid fans–hid backstage at one of their concerts and was invited by Mike Love to play the encore with them. Since then, he has performed with the iconic band on various tours and several occasions including PBS’ A Capitol Fourth special in 2017 and 2018, and CNN’s Fourth In America Special in 2021.

He also appeared in The Beach Boys’ music video for their hit single “Kokomo,” and performed alongside the legendary group when they guest starred on an episode of Full House. Additionally, Stamos served as an executive producer for the Emmy-nominated miniseries The Beach Boys: An American Family.

The Beach Boys’ 2022 holiday tour will feature a mix of holiday classics from The Beach Boys’ 1964 Christmas album as well as songs from The Beach Boys co-founder and lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, Reason for the Season. Featuring an array of new holiday songs and Christmas classics ranging from bright guitar and horn-filled pop and rock and track to softer traditional carols and ballads, Reason for the Season was produced by Sam Hollander (One Direction, Panic! at the Disco, Train) and Steve Greenberg (Hanson, AJR), and features artists including Hanson as well as Love’s children Ambha, Brian, Christian, and Hayleigh Love.

Visit The Beach Boys’ official website for more information.