Jordan Ward Releases Music Video For ‘Zoomies’

Jordan Ward - Photo: Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Jordan Ward has shared a music video for the standout track “ZOOMIES,” one of many standout tracks from his recently released deluxe album moreward(FORWARD). The album was released via ARTium Recordings/Interscope Records.

The music video, directed by Ward’s videographer Rae Blackman, finds the artist running amok and enjoying life during the American and London legs of his tour. Ward and his crew hit up various locations in a home movie-style video, fooling around at one of the iconic London red telephone boxes and dancing amongst a crowd of people going about their day.

Jordan set the tempo earlier this month by releasing his sleek new record “MUSTARD” featuring 6LACK. The rhythm continues with the buoyant tracks, the aforementioned “ZOOMIES,” an energetic summer chorale, and synthesizing collaboration “WEBBIE” featuring Easton Fitz.

Jordan’s FORWARD enjoyed great success, becoming a beloved project by music fans and critics alike. Praised by Rolling Stone for his “gift of subtle storytelling,” Jordan’s evolution from theater wunderkind to blossoming R&B contender consists of his inaugural headlining tour TOURWARD, supporting JID and Smino’s LuvIs4Ever Tour, performing at J. Cole’s sold-out Dreamville Festival, and opening for 6LACK’s Since I Have A Lover Tour in the U.S., from October 19 to November 24.

With influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, moreward(FORWARD) sees Jordan Ward elevating and expanding R&B and all its potential. The 2023 Complex Artist to Watch was recently featured in Office Magazine, earning recognition for his “honest lyricism,” which is reflective throughout the album. Song highlights include the Complex-approved “CHERIMOYA,” the funk-laced “FAMJAM4000,” and a refreshing 6LACK collaboration “MUSTARD,” which Teen Vogue praised for speaking “directly to the smooth, free spirit of Ward’s music.”

FORWARD delivers on the promise that has made Jordan Ward one of the most encouraging and anticipated breakthrough acts of 2023. Drawing influences ranging from old-school funk, alternative rock, and hip-hop, FORWARD sees Jordan Ward elevate and expand the genre and all its potential. The 14-track album is executive produced by Lido, whose credits include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Halsey, Smino, and more.

Buy or stream moreward(FORWARD).