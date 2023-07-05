Joy Anonymous Returns With New Single ‘Head To The Sky’

Joy Anonymous - Photo: Ben Dornan Wilson

Joy Anonymous has returned with a new track “Head To The Sky,” a beautifully crafted summer smash that is emblematic of the collective euphoria of the group’s live set. The track is out now via Astralwerks.

The song was premiered by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record, following a triumphant Glastonbury weekend for the group.

Joy Anonymous - Head To The Sky (Official Audio)

Speaking of the track, Joy Anonymous says: “We started this tune with our friends Barney and Fred in the basement of Imogen Heap’s house. Barney had this sample of ‘Optimistic’ By Sounds Of Blackness and we took it from there. We started playing it out in different forms over the past year and it quickly became the Joy Anonymous anthem.

“We use it as the moment we introduce new members into Joy Anonymous as we raise our hands in salute. The original sample expresses overcoming problems by keeping on and keeping your head up. We wanted to keep that feeling in this record and from the reaction we can see, people get that same feeling when hearing it today.”

“Head To The Sky” is an encapsulation of the power of Joy Anonymous: hard hitting house rhythms, an irascible, gospel-indebted hook running through the track, and a sense that they are only continuing to rise with each new release. The track has been turning heads across the globe, none more so than at their May sold-out show at London’s EartH venue, where the group invited the audience into their world, unleashing the track to a packed crowd while performing in the round.

Joy Anonymous have had a stellar 2023, selling out shows around the world, releasing new songs, including “404,” collaborating and performing with some of the hottest names in dance music (Fred Again… Jyoty, Skrillex, The Blessed Madonna, Four Tet), as well as being named as one of BBC Radio 1’s Future Dance Stars.

Now, with “Head To The Sky,” the group are destined to carry on that momentum into summer and continue to spread their message throughout the world. They are still set to perform at Boomtown, Boardmasters, and as part of Four Tet’s all dayer at Finsbury Park. The pair will be coming to the U.S. in September to perform at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas.

Buy or stream “Head To The Sky.”

Joy Anonymous Tour Dates:

August 12 – Four Tet All Dayer – Finsbury Park, London

August 26 – Connect Music Festival – Edinburgh, Scotland

September 22 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, United States