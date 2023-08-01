Joy Oladokun Extends ‘Living Proof’ Headlining Tour

Joy Oladkoun - Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Joy Oladokun will continue her extensive “Living Proof” headlining tour through November with newly confirmed shows at Dallas’ Kessler Theater, Austin’s Scoot Inn, Los Angeles’ The Belasco, Seattle’s The Showbox, Portland’s McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, and San Francisco’s The Fillmore, among many others.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, August 2 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, August 4 at 10:00am local time.

Last month, in celebration of Pride Month, Joy Oladokun shared a video for her song, “Pride.” Animated by Lee Gregory, the video celebrates members of the LGBTQIA community from throughout history.

Of the video, Oladokun reflects, “I wrote the song ‘Pride’ with my friends, Konrad and Aron about a feeling that I feel most people and definitely most queer people wrestle with. When I wrote this song, I was struggling with coming out of the closet to a predominantly religious family and friend group, and I had just moved to Nashville, which is in a state that isn’t always friendly to the LGBTQIA community. I wanted to write a song that put to words the strength that it took to come to the moment of being completely honest with myself and also the fear that comes with being that vulnerable in this world.

“For the song and for pride month, I wanted to make something that honored LGBTQIA icons of the past and present. This lyric video is my small way of saying ‘thank you’ for the ways in which them being themselves has allowed me and countless others to be myself.”

“Pride,” which Billboard calls “an anthem of hope and strength,” is from Oladokun’s new album, Proof of Life, which was released earlier this spring to overwhelming acclaim via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

