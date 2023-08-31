The Estate Of Juan Gabriel To Share The Icon’s ‘Méxxico Es Todo’

Juan Gabriel - Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

New music from Juan Gabriel is on the way. His estate will release a new single, “Méxxico Es Todo,” on September 7. It is the first single from an upcoming studio album that contains original and previously unreleased songs, and it is the first such release since he passed away in 2016.

The new song shows the immense love that Juan Gabriel had towards his native country, Mexico, and is sure to delight and surprise fans. The song was written by Don Alberto Aguilera Valadez and was produced by Rodrigo Cardenas. The single will be accompanied by an official music video directed by David Tames, Juan Gabriel’s longtime videographer.

“The love and pride that my dad had for his beloved Mexico was something that was always felt not only in his shows, but in every moment of his life, with these works he sings directly to his audience about everything beautiful about our beautiful Mexico,” said his son Ivan Gabriel Aguilera.

Throughout his stellar 46-year career, Juan Gabriel released 48 albums and helped popularize Mexican music worldwide. He received countless awards and tributes including 17 Billboard Awards, ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award, 11 Premios Lo Nuestro Awards, 2 Latin Grammy Awards, six Grammy nominations, and more than a thousand gold, platinum, and multiplatinum records.

He earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002 and entered the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame in 1996. According to The Latin Recording Academy, Juan Gabriel has sold over 100 million albums, and has composed some 1,800 songs.

Back in June, it was announced that Netflix is partnering with the estate of the Mexican music icon for an upcoming documentary film featuring never-before-seen archives. There is no official release date yet, but production is set to take place in the U.S. and Mexico this year.

María José Cuevas, known for Beauties of the Night and The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders, is on board to direct. Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutierrez from the Mexican independent production team Mezcla, the duo behind Netflix’s documentary film The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo and the documentary series 1994, will produce.

Pre-save “Méxxico Es Todo.”