Judith Durham, Singer Of The Seekers, Dies At 79

Judith Durham - Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Judith Durham, singer of the Australian pop band The Seekers, has died at age 79. According to Universal Music Australia, Durham’s cause of death was chronic lung disease.

“Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star,” the company said in a statement. “Her struggle was intense and heroic — never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share.”

Born July 3, 1943 in Essendon, Victoria, the celebrated singer began studying classical piano at the University of Melbourne Conservatorium. Also a classically trained vocalist, she performed blues, gospel, and jazz pieces before cutting her eponymous debut EP in 1963, and eventually emerging with The Seekers.

In 2019, The Seekers, one of the most-loved and internationally successful Australian groups of all time, signed a new long-term record deal with Decca Records. With sales of 60 million records to their name, and a packed songbook including such hits as “Georgy Girl,” “A World Of Our Own,” “I’ll Never Find Another You” and “The Carnival Is Over,” the group partnered with the label to work on a variety of projects over the years.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside our Australian friends and family at Universal with the Seekers,” said Decca president Rebecca Allen upon the news. “In Decca’s 90th year, it is wonderful to be reconnected with an act that has such a devoted following in the UK, Australia and the USA, among other countries.”

“When we were invited to take our place alongside the greats of the music world on the Decca label, it was an honor and a privilege,” said the late Judith Durham when the news was announced. Added double bass player Athol Guy: “We are proud to put our legacy in the hands of the highly-skilled and dedicated team at Decca. It is enormously gratifying to know that Decca will play a pivotal role in our music being kept alive for generations to come.”