Julian Lage Shares New Single And Video, ‘Chavez’

Julian Lage - Photo: Shervin Lainez (Courtesy of Blue Note Records)

Visionary guitarist Julian Lage has shared “Chavez,” his hard-driving new single. An official live performance video featuring the extraordinary trio of Lage, bassist Jorge Roeder, and drummer Dave King has been released to accompany the song, which is the latest single from Lake’s new album, View With A Room, arriving via Blue Note Records on September 16.

A stunning collection of 10 compelling original compositions that sees Lage expanding upon his core trio’s orchestrational possibilities with the involvement of six-string icon Bill Frisell, View With A Room also includes such acclaimed singles as “Tributary,” “Auditorium,” and “Word For Word,” all available now for streaming and download. Official live performance videos for each track were also released. All three tracks have been met by immediate applause from such publications as Guitar World, which hailed “Word For Word” as “breathtaking…three minutes of jazz bliss.”

Lage will mark the arrival of View With A Room with a busy international live schedule, including this Fall’s “View With A Room In Concert” tour, getting underway September 13 at Pittsburgh, PA’s Oaks Theater and then traveling through mid-December. Highlights include a pair of eagerly awaited double bills alongside The Bad Plus, set for Los Angeles, CA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall (October 14) and New York City’s Webster Hall (December 2). In addition, Lage will be offering exclusive pre-show Master Classes at select cities throughout the tour.

View With A Room sees Lage fulfilling a long-standing goal to “have lush orchestration combined with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble” by adjoining his core trio of Roeder and King with legendary guitarist Bill Frisell. Having previously collaborated in several different contexts, including duo concerts and projects devised by John Zorn, the two musicians honed in on a shorthand musical vocabulary rich with references–spanning The Beach Boys, Keith Jarrett’s American and European Quartets, and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass–to craft a subtle, eloquent weave that expertly manifests Lage’s enhanced vision in atmospheric and incisive ways throughout the new collection.

